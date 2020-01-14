A Clarkston man faces two felony and three misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop allegedly yielded more than a gram of methamphetamine and a stolen P1FCU credit card.
Ryan K. Schlieper, 25, is in Nez Perce County Jail on two separate $5,000 bonds. One bond was set Monday by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert and the other bond was set in September in conjunction with an arrest warrant for Schlieper who allegedly failed to appear in court on a probation violation on a 2018 disturbing the peace conviction.
Schlieper is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of an acquired financial card with intent to defraud, both felonies. He faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine if he is convicted on the methamphetamine charge and five years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the stolen credit card charge, court documents said.
Schlieper was also charged with three misdemeanors: resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, each with a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine, and giving false information to a police officer, which has a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Lewiston police conducted a traffic stop where Schlieper, a passenger, allegedly lied about his identity before police identified him as Schlieper with an arrest warrant. A subsequent search of Schlieper allegedly produced 1.09 grams of methamphetamine from his right front coin pocket, the police report said.
While looking through Schlieper’s wallet, police allegedly found a stolen P1FCU credit card, which was allegedly stolen from a vehicle Dec. 18, the police report said.
Seubert set Schlieper’s preliminary hearing for Jan. 22.
