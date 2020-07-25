A Clarkston man charged with second-degree assault domestic violence is in the Asotin County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Aaron B. Pattan, 24, was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Thursday by Clarkston police after they were dispatched to a residence on Ninth Street for an alleged incident of domestic violence. The woman had a no-contact order issued in May against Pattan.
Police allege Pattan attempted to strangle her and injured her right hand by striking it. Pattan told police the woman “likely did this to herself,” court records said.
Police say the two were driving back from seeing a lawyer in Lewiston when an argument began. Pattan allegedly pulled her hair and demanded to get out of the vehicle, and also hit her on the hand. Pattan grabbed her hair as the argument continued at the residence, court records said. Pattan pushed her onto a mattress, got on top of her and grabbed her by the throat, court records said.
Pattan has an initial arraignment set for Aug. 3 in Asotin County Superior Court.