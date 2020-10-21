A Clarkston man faces two felony counts of first- and second-degree malicious mischief after sheriff’s deputies say he busted out windows at Asotin City Hall and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning.
Rossco B. Donohue, 27, allegedly threw rocks through a 4-foot-by-4-foot double-pane window on the northwest corner of Asotin City Hall, as well as a 5-foot-by-3-foot single-pane window and the glass door at the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Rocks were lying in the lobbies of each building, court records said.
One photo and the plasterboard wall in the sheriff’s office lobby also were damaged. The wood siding at City Hall also sustained damage from what appeared to be a rock that missed the window, court records said.
When being confronted by deputies, Rossco’s muscles twitched and he was agitated, which led deputies to believe he was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine. After handcuffing Rossco, deputies asked him what the issue was. “He wouldn’t talk, he would just mumble things and told us to go ahead and take him to the jail, he was done,” court records said.
While escorting Rossco to a holding cell at the jail, he pulled a metal fire alarm cover off the wall, which set the alarm off. Damage to the windows and door is estimated between $3,000 to $5,000, court records said.
Asotin County Superior Court Judge David Frazier set bond at $30,000 in the case Monday.
Rossco has an initial arraignment set for Nov. 2 in Asotin County Superior Court.
The maximum penalty for felony first-degree malicious mischief in Washington is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Washington for felony second-degree malicious mischief is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.