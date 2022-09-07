ASOTIN — A 45-year-old Clarkston man is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Asotin County Jail for allegedly defecating in public and starting a fire on the 700 block of Second Street in Clarkston.

Trevor A. Jacks was arrested by Clarkston police Friday and made his first court appearance Tuesday in Asotin County Superior Court. He is facing charges of second-degree arson and indecent exposure, both felonies. Possible stalking charges could be filed in District Court at a later date.

