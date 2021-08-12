A 31-year-old Clarkston man drowned Wednesday morning in the Snake River near Granite Lake RV Park.
Matthew Bynum’s body was recovered in about 19 feet of water, approximately 75 yards from shore near the confluence, Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand said.
Campers at the RV park heard Bynum yelling for help and called 911 at 8:36 a.m. Law enforcement and fire departments responded to the area and began searching for the man, who was about 100 yards offshore when he disappeared.
Witnesses at the scene said they were eating breakfast at the campsite when they heard yelling and saw a man go under the water. He appeared to be struggling, so they immediately summoned help from emergency responders.
“It was surreal,” a woman said, as she watched crews scour the water. “He was pretty far out in the river, and at first, we weren’t sure if it was an animal or a person.”
Several marine units were involved in the search, including boats from the Asotin County Fire District, Washington State Fish and Wildlife, and the Nez Perce County dive team. Clarkston firefighters, Clarkston police and the sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.
After about 2 ½ hours, the Nez Perce County sheriff’s dive team was able to locate the man, who was identified as Bynum. His next of kin has been notified, the sheriff said.