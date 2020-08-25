LOWELL — A 62-year-old Clarkston man drowned in the Selway River on Sunday after trying to retrieve an inflatable raft, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Steve Polumsky was floating down the river with two other friends about 12:08 p.m. when he got off his canoe to retrieve a capsized inflatable raft, the sheriff’s office said. Polumsky was unable to get hold of the raft, couldn’t find his footing in the water and disappeared.
By 12:35 p.m., a deputy and staff from nearby Three Rivers Resort deployed two rafts and started searching for Polumsky. He was located a short time later in about 8 feet of water. He was taken to shore, where an ambulance was waiting, and he was taken to the Fenn Ranger Station, then taken by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was unable to be resuscitated, the sheriff’s office said.
It is unknown whether Polumsky was wearing a life jacket. No further information was immediately available.
According to a Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District No. 1, Polumsky was a firefighter for Asotin County for 27 years and had been appointed fire commissioner this past January.