A 30-year-old Clarkston man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle accident near the intersection of 13th Street and 16th Avenue in Asotin County.
According to a news release issued Monday, Andrew D. Wascher was found deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. He was wearing a helmet.
Law enforcement and medics responded to the report of a single-vehicle accident at approximately 10:45 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, and Wascher’s next of kin have been notified.