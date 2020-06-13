The 87-year-old Clarkston man who was involved in a wreck at the bottom of Bryden Canyon Road died Friday.
James C. Schulke died at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, according to Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.
Schulke was driving a 2010 Lincoln MKZ on Thursday afternoon and attempted to turn left onto westbound Bryden Canyon Road from the Snake River Avenue onramp. Schulke pulled in front of an eastbound 2003 International truck, which crashed into the driver’s side front of the Lincoln, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Schulke was extracted from his car by Lewiston Fire Department personnel and taken to the hospital.