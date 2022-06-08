ASOTIN — A 29-year-old Clarkston man pleaded not guilty this week to stealing a safe from Kiwi Air that reportedly contained guns, silver and paperwork for the aviation business.
Corey B. Meyer was arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court, where he is charged with first-degree burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm and first-degree theft. He remains out of custody after posting bail.
Clarkston police and deputies from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Meyer on the 2600 block of Florence Lane for allegedly stealing a Kodiak safe in the Port of Clarkston area. The safe reportedly contained four firearms, a large amount of silver and irreplaceable records for a helicopter business.
However, Meyer denied the safe contained anything other than paperwork, according to court records. He reportedly produced the documents, and the safe was found in the garage of the Clarkston Heights residence after a search warrant was issued.
Residents at the house told police it took Meyer three days to get into the safe, and the only contents inside were the documents.
Attorney Rick Cuddihy has been appointed to represent Meyer, and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state. His next court appearance is June 27, when pretrial motions will be heard.