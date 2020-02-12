A homeless Clarkston man is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct after reportedly disrupting a church service Sunday morning.
According to Clarkston police, Johnathan F. Paul, 48, was arrested at Trinity Baptist Church, 816 Sycamore St., after allegedly yelling profanities and punching a man three times in the chest.
The service was in session when Paul came through the door, causing a disturbance with his loud foul language, according to the police report. The pastor stopped the service and invited Paul to the kitchen for some food, but that did not stop the man’s tirade.
Paul allegedly punched a church member, who uses a cane to walk, but the man was not injured and did not want to press assault charges, police said. Another man reportedly took Paul to the floor, where he was held until he was calm enough to sit in a chair while the congregation waited for police to arrive.
In the patrol car, Paul allegedly began swearing loudly once again, according to police. He was taken to the Asotin County Jail, cited for the misdemeanor and later released.
Paul is scheduled to appear in Asotin County District Court on Tuesday. If convicted, the maximum penalty for the disorderly conduct charge is 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.