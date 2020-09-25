A Clarkston man is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine, and a car and debit card that weren’t his, according to court records.
Matthew J. Olson, 30, of Clarkston, was arraigned by video Thursday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on two felony counts of grand theft and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, along with one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $2,500 in the case. Olson is also on a no-bond hold on an Asotin County warrant.
Idaho State Police Trooper Braeden Hammon pulled over a Ford Fusion on U.S. Highway 95 at 41st Street North in Lewiston Wednesday evening because the registration had expired. Olson was driving the vehicle and handed Hammon an expired Washington driver’s license. Hammon learned there was an active felony warrant for Olson’s arrest out of Asotin County during the stop, court records said.
Hammon arrested Olson and discovered in the car a black case, which contained 12 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, plastic bags, homemade glass pipes with surgical tubing, razor blades with residue and torches, court records said.
The vehicle was owned by Ashley Sanders, and a debit card belonging to Sanders was found on Olson at the Nez Perce County Jail. Sanders currently is incarcerated in the Clearwater County Jail and was contacted by Hammon. Sanders said Olson didn’t have permission to drive her car and she wanted to press charges, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony grand theft in Idaho is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for felony possession of a controlled substance in Idaho is seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in Idaho is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 7.