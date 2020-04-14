A Clarkston man was formally charged Monday with two felony counts of grand theft and felony aggravated assault against a police officer and was tagged with a persistent violator sentence enhancement by the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
Matthew D. McGee, 23, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Kent Merica set McGee’s bond at $30,000.
Police allege McGee was in possession of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and stolen financial transaction cards Friday afternoon when McGee allegedly attempted to run over Lewiston police Officer Tom Woods on his police motorcycle near the intersection of 18th Street and Ninth Avenue in Lewiston, court records said.
The maximum penalty for grand theft in Idaho is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The maximum penalty for aggravated assault against a police officer in Idaho is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Because of the persistent violator sentence enhancement, McGee could get life in prison if convicted, court records said.
Prosecutors noted McGee was convicted of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle in September 2018, second-degree robbery in March 2017 and possession of a controlled substance in April 2017, all felonies which make him eligible for the sentence enhancement, court records said.
Merica set a preliminary hearing for April 22 in the case.