A Clarkston man is charged with second-degree burglary in connection with an Asotin County Sheriff’s Office case in which investigators allege the man is responsible for a series of break-ins of storage units at Adele’s Storage on the 2400 block of Jackson Drive in Clarkston.
Jerry E. Glass, 49, faces the felony burglary charge and third-degree malicious mischief and having or making burglar tools, both gross misdemeanors under Washington criminal law.
Asotin County sheriff’s investigators arrested Glass on Wednesday after they allegedly saw Glass enter a storage unit and later saw him crawling out of it when an investigator approached Glass and questioned him, court records said.
Glass allegedly was trembling, sweating and moving his hands around the driver’s seat of his truck and under the center console when he was questioned outside the storage unit, court records said.
The owner of the storage business was contacted, and staff confirmed Glass didn’t own the storage unit. The owners were contacted and arrived on scene to confirm they owned the unit and did not know Glass, court records said.
The owner of the storage unit confirmed that it had been “rifled through.” A blue crow bar was sitting on a box in the unit and the plywood had been removed from an interior wall, court records said.
The plywood had been removed so Glass could allegedly gain access to adjacent storage units, court records said.
“Due to the large amounts of burglaries, itemized lists have not been turned into the sheriff’s office as of yet,” court records said. “There are multiple victims in Asotin County and multiple victims in the City of Clarkston, all with the same style of entry.”
In the other cases, interior walls were pulled away or the sheet rock removed to access other units, court records said.
Clarkston Police Detective Chris Lorz has photos of several pieces of property believed to have been stolen in storage unit burglaries. Lorz is seeking victims to come forward by calling him at (509) 758-1680, Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said.
Clarkston police are investigating another series of burglaries involving storage units.
Glass will have an initial arraignment in Asotin County Superior Court April 10.
