A Clarkston man is charged with felony burglary after police say he stole more than $1,000 cash, ammunition, a backpack and a jacket out of a 1999 GMC Sierra on Tuesday on the 400 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.
Bryan M. Hollenbeck, 30, was arraigned by video Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch set a $10,000 bond.
Lewiston Police said Braden Erickson reported vehicle burglaries at Auto Body Super Center at 428 Thain Road. in Lewiston on Tuesday and that a man was caught going through a vehicle. The man left the scene in a red Pontiac with a dealer plate. Police quickly stopped a 2008 red Pontiac Grand Prix on the 1000 block of 21st Street in Lewiston. Hollenbeck, the driver, denied any involvement, court records said.
Erickson arrived at the location of the traffic stop and identified Hollenbeck as the man going through his boss’s black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado. Erickson told police he was missing $1,200 from an envelope in his GMC Sierra and a black backpack containing Fiocchi 9 mm ammunition, a Tupperware container with loose .221r ammunition, darts, binoculars and a black leather jacket.
Police recovered the ammunition, backpack, Tupperware container, leather jacket and $1,190 in cash. Hollenbeck had come from McDonald’s and had a milkshake in the Pontiac.
Franklin Jacobs, Erickson’s boss, told police a first aid kit was stolen from his truck. The first aid kit was also recovered from Hollenbeck’s Pontiac by police, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Kalbfleisch set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 18.