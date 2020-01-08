A Clarkston man faces up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine after Lewiston police arrested him in the alleged act of selling methamphetamine in his truck parked in the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center parking lot Friday.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond for Richard L. Black, 40, Monday afternoon.
Police were looking for another man on an outstanding warrant for eluding and were told he was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado. The information was relayed through the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, and a truck matching the description was located in the north parking lot at the hospital, court documents said.
A maroon Honda Accord was parked alongside the truck while officers watched the truck from a distance. The driver of the Honda, identified as Shawn Riddle, walked inside the hospital and later exited with another man, later identified as Black. Both men got in the Chevrolet, but police were unsure if it was the man they were looking for because they never got a good look at his face, court documents said.
Police officers saw the men handing an item back and forth in the front of the Chevrolet and suspected drug activity. Police knocked on the driver’s window and asked the driver to exit, but the driver did not comply and made “quick movements with his hands towards his lap,” court documents said.
Police gave another order to exit the vehicle with no response. An officer then opened the door and pulled the driver out and placed him in handcuffs. Police allegedly found a baggie with a significant amount of methamphetamine on the ground by the door to the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle, where they allegedly found a digital scale, $700 cash and plastic baggies, court documents said.
Police logged 21 grams of methamphetamine, the digital scale, cash and plastic baggies into evidence, court documents said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 15.
