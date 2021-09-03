A 37-year-old Clarkston man has been charged with rape for allegedly engaging in nonconsensual sex with an intoxicated woman in a Lewiston hotel room Wednesday morning.
Police arrested Steven E. Edelman later on Wednesday after speaking with him, the alleged victim and collecting various items of evidence, including clothing from both parties and bedding from the hotel room, according to court documents. Evidence was also collected via a rape examination.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam granted the prosecution’s request for $50,000 bond in the case because of concerns for public safety and the fact that Edelman is on misdemeanor probation in another case.
According to an affidavit filed by the Lewiston Police Department, Edelman joined the alleged victim and two men at the hotel after a night of drinking at a Lewiston bar. She told police that all four fell asleep in the room, but the two other men left earlier Wednesday morning to go to work, leaving her alone with Edelman. She alleged that she awoke to find Edelman sexually assaulting her.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order between Edelman and the alleged victim at Thursday’s arraignment, assigned the Lewiston legal firm of Magyar, Rauch and Associates to represent him, and entered a plea of innocent to the charge on his behalf. Ramalingam also set a Sept. 15 preliminary hearing.