A 50-year-old Clarkston man was charged in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday with raping an underage, developmentally delayed runaway.
Judge Michelle Evans ordered Aaron H. Treharne to be held on $250,000 bond in Nez Perce County Jail on the felony charge. Treharne was previously charged with providing shelter to the same runaway, a misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause affidavit included in court documents, Treharne allegedly told police he found the 17-year-old girl walking and looking lost in Clarkston on April 24 and took her first to a friend’s home in Clarkston and then to a home in Lewiston he was remodeling, where they spent the night. He told police he believed the girl was 16 and that he could “clearly see” she was developmentally delayed.
He allegedly told police he slept in the same bed as the girl but nothing sexually occurred. Soon after, he told police he wanted an attorney and the interview concluded.
During his initial appearance Tuesday, Treharne continued to deny the charge.
“It’s not true,” he said.
The child told a forensic interviewer Treharne gave her drugs and alcohol, and that she was shocked to learn she would be sleeping in the same bed as him. She said Treharne removed her pants and raped her after she fell asleep and that she was scared during the incident. Detectives noted the alleged victim’s timeline of events aligned with what other witnesses told police. They also indicated the victim said she was sexually assaulted while in Clarkston.
Evans appointed Nolta Law Office to represent Treharne, who is set for a preliminary hearing May 25. During his initial appearance, Treharne objected to the high bond ordered by Evans.
“Is that fair, your honor?” he asked. “I’m innocent until proven guilty.”
Evans acknowledged his presumption of innocence but said the bond was fair given the seriousness of the charge.