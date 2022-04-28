A 17-year-old runaway was found Tuesday and a 50-year-old Clarkston man was arrested on a charge of providing shelter to a runaway child.
Aaron H. Treharne was arraigned Wednesday on the misdemeanor charge with a pretrial hearing May 10. He is accused of providing shelter to the teenage girl, who was reported missing Monday in Lewiston.
According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement officers were attempting to locate the girl Monday and received information that someone in the Port Angeles, Wash., area was receiving messages from the juvenile, but she wasn’t providing a location. The number the person was receiving texts from was traced to Treharne.
Lewiston police detective Nick Eylar didn’t find Treharne at a location he had been known to reside at 411 Adams Lane in Lewiston. An emergency ping on the cellphone showed Treharne’s phone at the 600 block of 15th Street in Clarkston; however, neither Treharne nor the girl could be found.
On Tuesday morning, Eylar and fellow Lewiston police detective Cody Bloomsburg checked areas in Lewiston and Clarkston for Treharne and the girl, as well as the area of 15th Street and Highland Avenue after another emergency ping placed the cellphone there. But none of those searches was successful, according to the court documents.
The cellphone was then placed in the Normal Hill area in Lewiston after another emergency ping. Eylar called the cellphone number and talked to the juvenile and Treharne, who agreed to meet detectives at the residence on Adams Lane, according to the court documents. Eylar eventually returned the girl to her residence while Bloomsburg spoke with Treharne, according to the affidavit.
In the document, Treharne said he met the girl walking down the road and she appeared lost. He allegedly let her stay with him at the Adams Lane residence Sunday night and spent the day with her in Clarkston on Monday.
Bloomsburg looked at Treharne’s phone, which allegedly contained several opened messages from a person telling him the juvenile was a reported runaway who police were looking for. In the affidavit, Treharne allegedly said he didn’t check the messages.
The document also states a neighbor allegedly told Treharne the girl was a runaway and Treharne said the neighbor “generally jumps to conclusions about things.” Another officer talked with the neighbor, who confirmed she informed Treharne of the girl’s status as a runway, according to the document.
Treharne was then placed in handcuffs and eventually was taken to the Nez Perce County jail. The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be pending, according to the affidavit.