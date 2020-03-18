A Clarkston man is charged with felony intimidating a witness in an ongoing police investigation that began last August.
Billy J.D. Edmison, 29, was arraigned by video Tuesday afternoon on the charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Police allege Edmison used Facebook Messenger on March 11 to intimidate two witnesses in an ongoing police investigation involving Edmison and the alleged victims in the case, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert released Edmison with numerous pretrial conditions after Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith requested Edmison be released with conditions because of the Nez Perce County Jail’s medical contractor recommendation that Edmison be released because of a health issue.
No charges have been filed in the underlying police investigation that Edmison is now charged with intimidating witnesses in, Smith said.
Seubert issued a no-contact order and set a preliminary hearing for April 15.