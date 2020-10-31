An early morning argument Sept. 30 led to car theft and harassment charges for a Clarkston man.
Asotin County Judge Tina Kernan set a $25,000 bond on Allen K. Whitney, 24, at a bond hearing in Asotin County Superior Court on Friday morning.
Court records say Whitney got into an argument with Misty Hazelbaker after midnight Sept. 30 and wanted to leave, but his bike was locked in a car owned by Hazelbaker’s son.
In conflicting statements by Hazelbaker to Clarkston police between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, she either gave the keys to a red 1994 Nissan Sentra for Whitney to get his bike out, or Whitney took the keys after placing a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her if she called the police. Whitney then took the car, instead of removing his bike, court records said.
On Oct. 1, Hazelbaker called police to tell them Whitney was in the Albertsons parking lot. Clarkston police already had Whitney in the back of a patrol car for suspicion of theft from Albertsons. Whitney told police Hazelbaker gave him the keys and he denied taking the car. He told police another man approached him when he was outside and he threw the keys on the ground and left. Whitney later admitted to police he took the car from Hazelbaker’s house, court records said.
On Oct. 5, Lewiston police recovered the vehicle. Hazelbaker and her son told police they wanted to pursue theft charges, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Washington for felony theft of a motor vehicle is 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Washington for felony harassment is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Kernan set an initial arraignment in the case for Nov. 16.