A Clarkston man is charged with felony attempted arson after police say he poured rubbing alcohol on a pile of clothes, lit it and threw the burning clothes into a woman’s apartment in which he had presoaked the carpet with rubbing alcohol Wednesday morning.
Dylan M. Walters, 24, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon on the felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. Judge Michelle Evans issued a no-contact order. Evans set a $50,000 bond in the case.
Lewiston police say Walters violated a protection order and damaged property as he went to a woman’s apartment on Burrell Avenue in Lewiston sometime between 3 and 3:30 a.m. The woman was awoken by pounding at her door. She let Walters in because the landlord had threatened to kick her out because of noise complaints. Walters acted belligerent and caused a scene, court records said.
The woman asked Walters to leave numerous times, but he did not. Walters punched the wall, and the noise woke up a child sleeping in a crib in the apartment, the woman told police.
In the middle of the argument, Walters went upstairs, grabbed rubbing alcohol and “started drenching it everywhere,” the woman told police.
Walters drenched a pile of clothes outside the apartment, lit it on fire and brought it inside the apartment and slammed the door, damaging it to the point it would not lock, according to court records. There was rubbing alcohol on the apartment floor and door. The woman was able to extinguish the fire using a pot she filled with water, limiting the amount of damage done.
“So, I’m sitting there with a pot, and literally filling it up, and throwing water on my floor,” she said, according to court records.
Walters was also charged with misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
The maximum penalty for felony attempted arson in Idaho is 12 and a half years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order in Idaho is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor malicious injury to property is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 21.