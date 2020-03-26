A Clarkston man is charged with felony malicious injury to property for allegedly punching and kicking a Dodge pickup truck several times last month.
Orlando Z. Taylor, 28, faces a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $1,000 fine if he is convicted on the charge.
Police allege that witnesses described Taylor punching and kicking a 2019 Dodge pickup, causing damage on the passenger side of the vehicle parked on Sixth Street near the north entrance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Feb. 27, court records said.
Lewiston police caught up with Taylor on the 1800 block of Main Street and asked him about the incident with the truck. Police allege Taylor said, “if there is any damage my parents will pay for it,” when they asked him about the incident, court records said.
When police asked Taylor why, he allegedly responded, “I know the guy, do you know where he is at,” court records said.
Police allege they matched a red bandana in Taylor’s possession to witness descriptions, as well as shoe prints on the truck to Taylor’s shoes, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 6.