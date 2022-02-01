ASOTIN — A 32-year-old Clarkston man is being held at the Asotin County Jail on a $75,000 bond for alleged possession of fentanyl pills, amphetamines, firearms and other weapons.
Tavaris L. Darnell is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and possession of weapons capable of doing bodily harm, all felonies. He will be arraigned Feb. 14 in Asotin County Superior Court.
Darnell was arrested Thursday by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and Clarkston police on the 600 block of Third Street, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After search warrants were executed for his house, vehicle and a shed, detectives found at least 100 fentanyl pills, along with amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, guns and brass knuckles.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case, and attorney Richard Cuddihy has been appointed to represent Darnell.