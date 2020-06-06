ASOTIN — A Clarkston man was arrested on two counts of felony harassment for allegedly threatening to kill two neighbors with his bat.
Ernest L. Robinson, 66, has an initial arraignment on the two felony harassment threatening to kill charges set for June 16.
Asotin County District Judge Tina Kernan set bond in the case at $5,000 Friday morning in Asotin County Superior Court.
Clarkston police say Robinson threatened to kill Heather N. Carter and Michael A. Ralstin with his bat Thursday morning at about 10. The incident occurred on the 400 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston, court records said.
After Clarkston police spoke with Carter and Ralstin, they found Robinson seated outside in his driveway intoxicated and drinking beer. On the ground beside Robinson was a 4-foot-long sturdy stick that Robinson said was his walking stick, court records said.
Robinson briefly resisted the officer taking his beer so that Robinson could be arrested, but soon Robinson let go of the beer and was arrested without incident, court records said.
Police say he threatened to kill Carter with his bat and then went inside his home and returned with what appeared to be a bat. He had made a derogatory remark about Carter when she bent over to do yard work about an hour before he threatened to kill her with a bat, court records said.
Police said that Robinson also threatened to kill Ralstin with a bat while intoxicated.
“Ernest’s threats have been increasing in violence and frequency and (Ralstin) feels threatened and does not feel safe in his home any longer,” court records said.