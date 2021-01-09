A Clarkston man is in the Whitman County Jail following his arrest for allegedly fleeing from police, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and illegal possession of a firearm.
According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Steven K. Young failed to yield when a deputy attempted to stop him near the intersection of state routes 128 and 129 near the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge at about 10:30 Thursday night.
Young allegedly crossed the bridge into Asotin County and turned onto Port Drive, where he reached speeds as much as 75 mph — 50 mph over the posted speed limit.
Young lost control of the vehicle, which struck the curb and left the roadway. Multiple tires were flattened in the accident but the vehicle continued for several hundred feet before striking a utility pole and cable box.
Young was arrested for attempting to elude an officer.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly found a .38 special revolver on the floorboard of the driver’s side seat, as well as methamphetamine and heroin. According to the news release, Young is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Two passengers were detained, evaluated by emergency medical technicians who responded to the scene, and then released.
Asotin County Sheriff’s Deputies, offices from the Clarkston Police Department and Clarkston ambulance personnel responded to the scene.