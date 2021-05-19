A 25-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested by Lewiston police after allegedly robbing a Lewiston gas station this afternoon, according to a news release.
Neahmiah Murillo allegedly stole an unspecified amount of cash from Neighborhood Market 2 on the 1500 block of Main Street at about 12:08 p.m., according to the news release from the Lewiston Police Department. He reportedly headed south on 16th Street toward the Post Office after the incident.
Officers located Murillo a couple of blocks from the gas station and he was initially noncompliant, the news release said. A Taser was used on Murillo, and he was taken into custody. He was medically cleared by Lewiston paramedics and taken to the Nez Perce County jail, the news release said.
A witness contacted officers and showed them a firearm that Murillo allegedly used in the robbery and then threw into the back of a pickup truck, the news release said. Cash taken during the robbery was found in Murillo’s possession, according to the news release.
Murillo was charged with one count of felony robbery.
No one was injured during the incident. Lewiston police are collecting evidence and video from the incident, and ask that anyone with more information who hasn’t spoken with investigators to call the Lewiston Police Department at (208) 746-0171 and ask for Detective Joe Stormes.
When the robbery was reported, Whitman Elementary School in Lewiston was put on “lock out” for just a few minutes, during which the exterior doors were locked, Superintendent Bob Donaldson said. Parents were informed of the situation near the end of the school day.