ASOTIN — A 41-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Wednesday after making threats to “shoot it out with the cops.”
Daniel Christianson is now facing felony charges stemming from an incident on the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue in Clarkston.
According to a news release issued Thursday, Asotin County deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute at a residence. With the assistance of Clarkston police, law enforcement contacted a female, who was outside the house.
Deputies were informed the man inside was armed with an AR-style pistol.
During the encounter, Christianson called 911 and talked to Whitcom dispatchers. He was reportedly making threats to have a shoot out with police or a “suicide by cop.”
The man continued to make statements indicating he was going to come out of the house and start shooting, the sheriff said. He also said he wished to speak with Deputy Brad Peters, who was off duty at the time.
Peters was contacted and arrived at the scene, where he was able to establish contact with Christianson and de-escalate the situation, said Sheriff John Hilderbrand. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Christianson was taken to the Asotin County Jail on four preliminary charges of intimidating a public servant, a Class B felony. His bond hearing will be conducted today in Asotin County Superior Court.
