A 62-year-old Clarkston man remains in the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond, awaiting his arraignment on three counts of first-degree child molestation.
Mark A. Creswell, who was arrested last month, is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 21 before Asotin County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns. He is accused of molesting three female children.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called about a suicidal male after Creswell had reportedly ingested several pills and was holding a knife at his residence on 1300 block of 15th Street.
During the encounter, Creswell repeatedly said he wanted to die and was doing us “a favor,” according to the court documents. He was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a Spokane hospital for treatment of his injuries.
During interviews with police, one of the alleged victims said Creswell showed her pornographic movies and touched her in a sexual manner. Other inappropriate behavior and contact was reported during the investigation.
Creswell allegedly described the sexual molestation of the girls and his fantasies in graphic detail on his iPad. When the writings were discovered, and he was confronted, Creswell reportedly became suicidal. He talked about being “too friendly” with the juveniles and wanting to die rather than face the accusations in the legal system.
The alleged victims were between 3 and 4 years old, 8 years old and 10 years old at the time of the sexual contacts, according to court records.
Public defender Jane Richards was appointed to represent Creswell. Prosecutor Ben Nichols is handling the case on behalf of the state.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $50,000 fine.