A Clarkston man is charged with felony attempted strangulation from an alleged domestic violence incident June 8.
Brandon R. Hinnenkamp, 30, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon on the charge, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery. Judge Michelle Evans left his arrest warrant bond at $25,000. Evans also issued a no-contact order between Hinnenkamp and the alleged victim in the case.
Lewiston police allege Hinnenkamp hit and attempted to choke a woman June 8 at a residence on First Street in Lewiston. The woman came home and Hinnenkamp accused her of cheating on him and an argument ensued. The woman was sitting in a chair when Hinnenkamp put his hand over her mouth and punched her on the side of the head five or six times, court records said.
Hinnenkamp allegedly began to choke the woman, who later told police she almost lost consciousness when she was being choked. The woman told Hinnenkamp she was going to call police. Hinnenkamp grabbed her phone and shoved it in her mouth, splitting her lip, according to court records.
After she told him she was going to call police, Hinnenkamp allegedly said, “Guess I better make it worth it.” He then began to choke her again, she told police. He choked her three more times and she almost lost consciousness multiple times, court records said.
A warrant for Hinnenkamp’s arrest was issued June 12, but it was not served until Monday, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor domestic battery is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Oct. 14.