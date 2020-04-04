A transient Clarkston man is charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and a felony count of second-degree theft associated with alleged burglaries of two residences in Clarkston in March and April.
Anthony G. Grogan, 32, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each of the residential burglary charges, and five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony theft charge.
Clarkston police allege Grogan burglarized a home on the 800 block of Riverview Boulevard and a home on the 600 block of 11th Street in Clarkston, as well as having stolen property in his possession with a value between $750 and $5,000, court records said.
Grogan was allegedly keeping a large amount of stolen items from burglaries in several storage units in Clarkston, court records said.
Clarkston police also allege that Grogan admitted to a burglary where the victim has not come forward.
Victims of burglaries, whether they be residential burglaries or storage unit burglaries, are asked to contact Clarkston Police Detective Chris Lorz at (509) 758-1680. Lorz has a number of photos of stolen property law enforcement has taken recently pertaining to a number of residential and storage unit burglaries.
Grogan has an initial arraignment set for April 20 in Asotin County Superior Court.