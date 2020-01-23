ASOTIN — An Asotin County jury heard opening statements Wednesday at the trial of a 29-year-old Clarkston man accused of rape, assault, unlawful imprisonment and burglary.
Todd M. Stanger allegedly kicked in the back door of a residence on the 1500 block of Scenic Way on Sept. 18, 2018, forced his way into a woman’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie, who is handling the case on behalf of the state, told jurors the evidence is consistent with what the woman reported to police at the time of the alleged incident.
Public defender Jane Richards, who is representing Stanger, said the defendant and alleged victim had been in a relationship, and he often stayed at the Scenic Way residence. On the night in question, he was relying on her to pick him up after his shift ended at a Lewiston restaurant.
When she told him to find a different ride, he took a cab to the house and entered through an unlocked door, Richards said. They argued that night, but the sexual contact was consensual, Richards told the jury.
“This was a day that could’ve been like any other day, but it wasn’t,” said Richards, whose client has pleaded innocent to all charges.
The alleged victim, who is not being named per Tribune policy, was the first witness called by the state. She said Stanger showed up at her house late at night after she was in bed and she hid in fear. When he found her, Stanger smelled of alcohol and was “hostile, upset and angry,” the woman said.
As the situation escalated, Stanger reportedly scratched his chest with a small screwdriver, hit himself in the head with a wrench and acted as if he was going to cut his throat with a knife.
According to the woman’s testimony, Stanger ripped the crotch of her sweatpants during the sexual assault as she begged him to stop. “I was terrified,” she said. “I was helpless.”
The next morning as she was trying to leave for work, the woman said Stanger stood in front of her car in an attempt to prevent her from leaving. When she was able to get away, she called police.
During her cross examination, Richards asked the witness why she hid her cellphone and keys that night instead of calling police as soon as Stanger arrived.
The woman said she didn’t realize what was about to transpire when she slipped the phone and keys in a pile of folded laundry to keep them safe.
“Until I heard my door come crashing down, I didn’t think I was in imminent danger,” she said.
Richards will resume her cross examination when the trial continues at 9 a.m. today. Spokane Judge George Fearing is presiding over the case, which is expected to wrap up Friday.
This is the second trial for the defendant, who has been in custody since his arrest. During Stanger’s first trial in Asotin County Superior Court, the judge declared a mistrial on the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, because of public access issues. Richards said the courthouse doors were locked at 5 p.m. while the previous jury was still deliberating, which violated her client’s right to a public trial.
Stanger remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.
