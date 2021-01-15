ASOTIN — A 43-year-old Clarkston man is in custody at the Asotin County Jail on a $100,000 bond for multiple alleged crimes, including burglary, theft of a firearm and possession of drugs.
Kenneth J. Nelson was arrested by Clarkston police on the 1200 block alley between Billups and McCarroll streets. He appeared in Asotin County Superior Court on Thursday for a bond hearing before Judge Brooke Burns.
Nelson’s booking charges included first-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine and heroin, malicious mischief, theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nelson broke into a shop and reportedly stole a gun, tools, beeswax oils and numerous other items.
The property owner told police he saw a stranger walking down the alley, and the man claimed to be looking for his lost dog. When police contacted Nelson in the alley, he reportedly ran from officers and jumped on the hood of a Jeep, causing almost $1,500 in damage.
Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and Public Defender Kendra Lotstein was appointed to represent the defendant. He will be arraigned on the next law-and-motion day in Asotin County Superior Court.