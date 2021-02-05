A 23-year-old Clarkston man was arrested Thursday morning after an alleged assault in Pomeroy sent a man to the hospital and prompted a school lockdown in Asotin.
Tristan C. Evans was arrested in Clarkston and booked into the Garfield County Jail on a preliminary charge of first-degree assault, a Class A felony. He will be formally charged after the case is reviewed by Garfield County Prosecutor Matt Newberg.
Garfield County Sheriff Drew Hyer said the assault victim is a man in his 40s. He was taken by ambulance to the Garfield County Hospital and later transferred to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. No further information about the man’s condition or how he was injured was released.
Hyer said the suspect fled the scene in Pomeroy in the victim’s 1982 Toyota pickup truck. He and the vehicle were located in Clarkston with assistance from the Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.
Evans was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Maple Street, and the truck was impounded, according to police.
Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman said the Pomeroy incident sparked a modified lockdown at the Asotin-Anatone School District. The victim’s daughter attends school in Asotin, and the suspect had reportedly made threatening comments about her.
“There was concern of an individual coming on campus, and we needed to take precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff,” Renzelman said in a news release. “Law enforcement was on the scene, and the individual did not come on campus and was apprehended in the city of Clarkston.”
The school lockdown lasted about an hour and parents were notified via email about the situation, Renzelman said.
Hyer said the assault in Pomeroy remains under investigation.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.