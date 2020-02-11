Clarkston leaders embrace roundabout

A new roundabout at the intersection of Bridge, Diagonal and Second streets got the green light from the Clarkston City Council on Monday night.
City officials opted to move forward with design work for the major change after receiving positive feedback on the proposed project from the public and most business owners in the area. The roundabout rose to the top in terms of safety, volume and performance measures, and long-term functionality.
“The council is in agreement, as am I, that the roundabout is the way to go,” said Mayor Monika Lawrence.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said construction will likely begin by 2023, once the final design is approved and right of way acquisition is completed. The cost is projected at roughly $2 million and federal funding has been secured for the project.
“It’s a big enhancement to our community,” Poole said. “In the long run, I think it’s an excellent investment for the city of Clarkston.”
At a recent open house, 27 residents weighed in, and 78 percent were in favor of the roundabout, said Scott Linja of Keller Associates. The other alternatives were new traffic signals or leaving the busy intersection alone.
The comments on surveys indicated “doing nothing is a terrible option,” Linja said. The public is backing the proposed improvement and ready to give a roundabout a shot at this intersection, he told the council.
Six business owners have been involved in design discussions, and all but one preferred the roundabout, Linja said. Several restaurants, banks and a motel will be affected by the construction.
Councilor Skate Pierce said the most frequent question he’s heard is how the project will affect the salmon artwork at Columbia Bank. The sculpture will likely be moved to the center of the roundabout, officials said.
Councilor Belinda Larsen said the roundabout is the most cost-effective option and makes the most sense.
“We’ve learned from the city of Lewiston what to do and what not to do,” Larsen said. “That’s not a slam on Lewiston.”
Poole said the intersection has the highest accident rate in the city, and the roundabout will drastically reduce those numbers. About 20,000 vehicles use the gateway to Clarkston on a daily basis.
Linja said none of the options on the table will solve every traffic issue that arises, such as heavy volume days when specials are offered at popular restaurants.
“Cinco de Mayo at Taco Time probably will be a rough day, even after the improvements,” Linja said.
The city is planning to conduct another open house later this month on proposed designs for the intersection of Elm, Eighth and Diagonal streets. That area has the second-highest accident rate in Clarkston, Poole said.
In other business:
The council agreed it’s time to tear down a billboard at Confluence Way. A digital billboard was proposed, but it would have to be operated by the city and no advertising would be allowed.
Monitoring the sign and keeping it up to date would likely be time-consuming for city employees, officials said.
“Less distraction there may be better anyway,” said Councilor Steven Ebert.
Police Chief Joel Hastings introduced the newest member of his department. Pat Stilson, who grew up in Clarkston, joined the force last week. He previously worked for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy.
“He always wanted to work for his hometown agency, and we’re really happy to have him,” Hastings said. “I bet he’s here 30 years from now. It’s always nice to get someone local. They understand the community, and they’re more likely to stay.”
The chief also recognized Anthony Bennett as the 2019 Police Officer of the Year. Bennett received the honor for his “outstanding service to the community,” Hastings said.
Bennett, who grew up in Whitman County, has worked for the Clarkston Police Department for four years. He’s also a member of the SWAT team and teaches emergency vehicle operation courses.
“He does a great job, and we’re lucky to have him in Clarkston,” Hastings said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.