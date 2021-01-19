Clarkston launches transitional kindergarten

Some of the youngest students in Clarkston will have a new educational opportunity after the district launches its transitional kindergarten program today.
Parents who enrolled their kids in the program will participate in meetings with their students this week. The first day of class is set for Monday.
“This helps fill that gap of a school-based preschool experience,” said Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton. “It’s like a slow-paced kindergarten.”
As of last week, there were 17 students enrolled. The program’s capacity is 20, said Rebecca Lockhart, the district’s director of student services.
Transitional kindergarten provides another option to families who cannot afford early childhood educational programs, or for those who do not qualify for free programs, like Head Start.
The program helps 4-year-olds or students who were not 5 years old by Aug. 31 prepare for a school setting.
“A lot of (the learning) is based through play,” Lockhart said. “We’ll be looking at developing initial skills in reading, math and writing, while also doing science, social studies, arts and PE. It’s a great time to work on large and small motor skills.”
The program also focuses on social and emotional skills to help prepare students for kindergarten. The first week or two will teach the students routines and procedures in the classroom.
Students will attend either a morning or afternoon session of transitional kindergarten at Parkway Elementary School four days a week. Their school work will be supplemented by packets and projects to complete at home.
The district plans to expand to a full-day program in August if COVID-19 restrictions are no longer in place.
“What we are looking for is another way the Clarkston School District can help get a leg up for our kids coming in,” Lockhart said of the free program. “Everything that is in a school is now at their fingertips. I think really the difference between (transitional kindergarten and other early childhood learning programs) is it’s backed by a school.”
Students will have access to social workers, librarians and nurses, and will be able to participate in things like music. The district will receive funding for each student enrolled.
The district has in the past discussed the possibility of starting an early childhood learning center. At a school board meeting in September, Knowlton said the last district he worked in started one.
The idea, which is still in initial discussions, focuses on having all students up to first grade attend one elementary school, while the other three elementary schools would serve children in second through ssixth grades.
The Asotin-Anatone School District also offers transitional kindergarten.
Anyone who is interested in enrolling a child for the current session in Clarkston, or for next year, is encouraged to contact Lockhart at lockhart4@csdk12.org or at (509) 769-6299.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.