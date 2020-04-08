The Clarkston School District will have kindergarten registration packets available for pickup Thursday.
Parents or guardians of children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 31 should fill out registration paperwork for the elementary school the child will attend in the fall, according to information from the school district. Packets must be returned by May 1.
Grantham Elementary School packets will be available at the school’s food distribution site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Completed packets should be returned to the school during the same time frame, Monday through Friday.
Heights Elementary School will have packets available for pickup at the front of the school from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Completed packets should be returned to the same location, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Parkway Elementary School packets can be picked up from the Clarkston High School food distribution site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Packets should be returned to the same location during the same time frame, Monday through Friday.
Highland Elementary School packets will be available at the school’s bus pickup area from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. People are encouraged to park in the lot and walk over, if they are able. Completed packets should be returned to the Grantham Elementary School food distribution site from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Those unable to pick up a registration packet on Thursday should leave a message, with their contact information, at the child’s school.