Connor Stout fell in love with acting last summer when he performed in the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s production of “Aladdin Jr.”
Once he stepped off the stage after his first performance, his parents, Amy Baker Stout and Greg Stout, asked him how it felt.
“He said, ‘I never felt so alive,’ ” Greg recalled. “He really gravitates toward (performing).”
The 7-year-old recently took his talents to Burbank, Calif., where he acquired a plethora of trophies and signed contracts with a manager and two agencies.
Connor competed at the Arts International competition in December where 700 people hoped to find their claim to fame.
The competition brings in some of the industry’s top agents, managers and producers to view a talent showcase that has launched people into roles with Nickelodeon, Disney, New York Fashion Week and The Voice.
Only 30 people progressed to the final round of the competition, with Connor among them.
He swept the competition, earning the title of Best Overall Child Actor. He won first place in film scene, earned second place prizes in monologue and TV commercial, and snagged the third place award for his singing.
Seventeen agencies expressed an interest in representing the young child star.
After some consideration, his parents decided to sign with manager Chad Michael, of Discover Management, and agencies Rage Talent and Premier Artists based in Toronto, Canada.
The family is not sure what Connor’s recent success will lead him to, but they are ready to ride out the wave and see where it goes.
“We’re still trying to figure out all of the logistics,” Amy said.
Greg added, “We wanted to give him the opportunity and to go in with good intentions. We hope he’s successful, but we also want him to be a kid.”
For Connor, the experience is something he won’t soon forget. On Friday, while sitting around the kitchen table with his parents at their Clarkston Heights home, he fondly recalled the songs and monologues he performed. He spoke about the friends he made, shared his favorite memories and rattled off some of his best jokes.
“I liked mostly everything,” Connor said.
When asked what he learned, Connor’s response was simple.
“I learned to never give up,” he said. “And that you might win a giant award or something.”
But in the end, the trophies aren’t what matter to Connor.
“I didn’t care how many I got,” Connor said.
As he continued to chat about his experience, Connor realized he could make money from his acting. When asked how he’d spend it, Connor’s answer showed one of the likely reasons he was awarded a medal for his character during the competition.
“I would want to be a little generous to (my best friend) Sammy,” Connor said, adding he’d like to buy him a new Nintendo Switch.
The experience, according to Connor’s parents, was more than they expected.
“The people were kind and the positive encouragement was amazing,” Amy said.
Connor would like to appear in commercials, TV shows or movies, but he also has aspirations to create a YouTube channel that shows him playing video games.
Connor is a second grader at Children’s House Montessori School in Lewiston.
