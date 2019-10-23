Clarkston incumbent seeks reelection

The only contested race for a seat on the Clarkston City Council features an incumbent against a newcomer who tried to get his name removed from the ballot.
Belinda Larsen, who is seeking a second term, is up against Nick Kampf in the Nov. 5 election. Kampf, an agricultural investigator for the state of Idaho, said he attempted to withdraw after the deadline had passed.
“I am not actively seeking the post,” Kampf said. “I will definitely run again as soon as my kids are older and I’m done coaching. Right now, my wife and I have three little kids under the age of 10, and I won’t be available most evenings.”
Larsen said she hopes to continue serving the community after “getting my feet wet” during her first term.
“I love being on the council,” Larsen said. “I feel like I’m getting something accomplished, and I like taking care of my community.”
Larsen serves on the Public Safety Committee and lodging tax advisory group, along with representing the city on the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteers for the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Festival of Trees.
While in office, she’s been involved in a variety of issues, such as helping pass an ordinance that allows residents to raise chickens inside city limits and working toward stricter fireworks regulations.
“People bring these ideas to the committees, and we hash them out,” Larsen said. “I think I listen really well and try to help the best way I can.”
Larsen is in favor of the proposal to build a new Asotin County Jail, and she supports the Clarkston Fire Department’s emergency medical services levy, which funds the city’s ambulance service.
Another key issue is saving the four lower Snake River dams from being breached, Larsen said.
“I support our dams because river commerce is so important to this region,” she said. “I would like to see more economic growth.”
She’d also like to see leaders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley tackle the homeless problem and find solutions. Larsen said it will take a colloborative effort from many sectors.
“I’d like to see us all get on that train,” she said.
Ballots have been mailed to registered voters and must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before Nov. 5.
Belinda Larsen
Age: 59
Office seeking: Clarkston City Council
Occupation: Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union community relations specialist
Education: Asotin High School, one year of junior college
Political experience: Four years on Clarkston City Council
Family: Two adult children, one grandchild
Number of years in Clarkston: On and off her entire life