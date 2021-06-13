No injuries were reported in an early Saturday house fire in the 1900 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.
According to a news release from the Asotin County Fire District 1, the fire was noticed about 6 a.m. by a person driving down the street, who called 911 and reported smoke coming from the roof of the residence.
The first crews on the scene found smoke and flames in the kitchen area of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down, but firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours to check for extension and hot spots, the news release said.
Firefighters from Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Clearwater Paper assisted the Asotin County Fire District on the scene.
Fire Chief Noel Hardin said other departments assisted with the fire and said there was potential for fire growth, considering the age and size of the home. It appears the fire started on the cooking stove in the kitchen.