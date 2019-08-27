A 13-year-old Lewiston boy received a plaque and a standing ovation Monday night at the Clarkston City Council meeting for rescuing a drowning victim earlier this month.
Hunter Herzog, an eighth-grader at Sacajawea Junior High, was presented with the Life Saving Recognition Award for his swift actions Aug. 2 near the Interstate Bridge that saved the life of Jamie Hopper.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said giving the teenager the award “for his selfless act of heroism” is one of the most uplifting tasks a mayor can do.
“We are shining a spotlight on a community member,” Lawrence said. “This young man is a hero.”
Herzog, the son of Tabitha Sauve, of Clarkston, and Christopher Herzog, of Lewiston, introduced his family and thanked the city council for the award. In addition to the hardware, he received a $50 gift certificate from Schurman’s True Value.
The boy was fishing beneath the Interstate Bridge when he and his friends heard the cries from a distressed swimmer. Herzog quickly swam to the middle of the Snake River where a woman was struggling and helped her make it to the shore on the Clarkston side.
“I saw Jamie struggling in the water and guided her back to shore so she could get medical attention,” Herzog said. “I don’t feel like I did that much. To me, I just feel like I did the right thing.”
During the rescue, Herzog swam next to Hopper, making sure she was OK and could keep her head above water, before ushering her safely to shore.
His mother told the Tribune she had instructed her son not to go swimming that day, and he called her soon after he emerged from the water, explaining why he was dripping wet.
“He told me he had to help someone and promised he hadn’t gone swimming,” Sauve said. “I was surprised when I got a call from the mayor saying he’d won this award. At first, I didn’t believe it was really the mayor.”
After the award was presented, Herzog and his family went across the street to the Clarkston Fire Department. As the boy tried on firefighting gear, Interim Chief Ryan Baskett said he has a future in public safety.
In other city business, Baskett performed a pinning ceremony for his department’s newest firefigther paramedic at the council meeting. Charles “Trey” Irwin III received his badge and pledged to “protect lives, conserve property, safeguard the environment and provide effective fire and (emergency medical services) skills while performing in the line of duty.”
Irwin joins 11 other full-time firefighters and fills a position that has been vacant for more than a year.
