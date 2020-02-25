Clarkston hires fire chief

Clarkston officials announced the hiring of a new fire chief Monday night, but devoted most of their discussion to Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s request for a property tax break on its medical offices.
Councilors said they are concerned about the hospital’s request to be reimbursed for three years of back taxes, which could cost Clarkston property owners an additional 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation in 2021.
Clerk Steve Austin said the city doesn’t dispute the hospital having nonprofit, tax-exempt status, but there is an issue with the retroactive request, which is “out of our control,” and would hit Clarkston homeowners the hardest.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the Asotin County assessor called the city earlier this month with the “bad news,” and it was a “bolt from the blue.” She is compiling demographics about the median income of Clarkston residents and average home prices to give to hospital board members this week.
The properties on the medical campus generate almost $150,000 in taxes annually that’s divided among Asotin County, the city of Clarkston, the Clarkston School District and six other government entities in Asotin County.
Clarkston residents would foot the bill for any retroactive taxes because the campus is located inside city limits.
Lawrence said the hospital should be good neighbors and not put such a huge burden on city residents. She also mentioned the hospital’s assertion that it made $2.1 million in charitable care to the community last year. The city writes off about $350,000 to $400,000 a year in unpaid ambulance fees, she said.
“They’re not the only ones who make concessions,” Lawrence said.
Interim Fire Chief Ryan Baskett said he’s worried about how it could affect the fire department’s emergency medical services levy, which is funded by property taxes. Voters may shoot it down if their taxes go up because of the hospital, Baskett said.
School levies could suffer too, Councilor Melyssa Andrews said.
Councilor Skate Pierce said residents were upset when the city recently raised garbage rates $8 a month, and they won’t appreciate a big property tax hike. The hospital should’ve applied for the nonprofit status in a more timely manner instead of making the retroactive request and “shafting us,” he said.
Councilor Pat Holman said he hopes Tri-State shows some respect and concern for the city and its residents as the tax issue moves forward.
Councilors John Murray, Russ Evans and Belinda Larsen were not at Monday’s meeting.
In other city business, Darren White, of Fort Myers, Fla., was introduced as the next leader of the Clarkston Fire Department. He will replace Baskett, who is returning to his home in Pierce County at the end of the week. The city is giving him a send-off reception at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lawrence said 13 people applied for the fire chief position, and White rose to the top. He will be sworn in when his family attends a March meeting, she said.
“He has 25 years experience in public safety and (emergency medical services), and I think he’s a good fit for Clarkston,” the mayor said.
