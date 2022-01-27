Clarkston High student elected DECA president for eastern Washington

Clarkston High School student Sophie Henderson has been elected as the area 11 DECA president for the 2022-23 school year.
The CHS junior will serve 18 high schools in eastern Washington and be on the Washington DECA state officer team. Officers are elected by other students and develop a leadership program for the year. The team works with DECA members to assist and grow Washington’s DECA programs.
Henderson is also the vice president of marketing for the Clarkston DECA chapter. She has been a marketing student and DECA member for the past three years. She recently qualified at the State Career Development Conference in apparel and accessories marketing series and chapter career awareness project for working with the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce to host a job fair for CHS students.