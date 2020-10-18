A field fire spread to a camp trailer and then to another on Fifth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights Saturday afternoon.
Asotin County Fire was dispatched to a fire at 2211 Fifth Ave. Saturday at 4:12 p.m. The fire appeared to have started from wind disturbing then reigniting a recreational fire that was not completely extinguished on the property, Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said.
The embers from the old fire sparked and blew in the wind igniting the field, and the fire spread to a nearby camper trailer, which it completely burned and then it spread to another camper trailer that was being converted into something else, Hardin said.
Both camper trailers were destroyed in the fire, and about an acre of the field burned. Firefighters from Asotin County and Lewiston Fire Department responded to the blaze and knocked the fire out in 16 minutes after crews arrived at 4:14 p.m. Fire crews stayed on the property mopping up hot spots for about an hour after the fire was declared out, Hardin said.
No one was reported injured in the fire. The fire was battled by 12 firefighters, an engine, three brush trucks and an attack tanker, Hardin said.