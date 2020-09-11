The organizers of Wreaths Across America are seeking donations to place wreaths on approximately 1,300 veterans’ graves at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston in December.
The Clarkston High School Class of 1968 will once again be coordinating the national program to honor veterans resting in Vineland Cemetery, according to a news release.
A wreath-placing ceremony is planned for noon Dec. 19 at the cemetery.
Each wreath costs $15, and donations are welcomed, organizers said. Grave-specific wreath requests are also being accepted for the same donation.
Families may place the wreath on their veteran’s resting place during the ceremony, but volunteers will be on hand to assist those who cannot attend, organizers said.
For more information, Sherrie Domaskin can be contacted at sdomaskin@gmail.com or by calling (703) 477-2226. The Vineland Cemetery office can be reached at (509) 758-8761.
Donations for the wreaths can be sent to Vineland Cemetery at 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, or Sherrie Domaskin at 1911 Golfview Drive, Clarkston. Checks should be addressed to Wreaths Across America.