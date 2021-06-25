Clarkston grass fire

Firefighters douse blackened grass at the scene of a fire behind a trailer off of Bridge Street on Thursday in Clarkston. Some plumbing under the trailer melted as a result of the fire, according to the Clarkston Fire Department.

 August Frank/Tribune

Firefighters douse blackened grass at the scene of a fire behind a trailer off of Bridge Street on Thursday in Clarkston.

