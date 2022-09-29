For the next four years, students in the Clarkston School District will receive breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to their families.

The meals are provided by the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program that made meals available to schools in high-poverty areas and the cost was reimbursed by the school district, said Amy Kimberling, food services director at the Clarkston School District. However, the Clarkston School District’s use of the program is a longer story that took more work.

