For the next four years, students in the Clarkston School District will receive breakfast and lunch meals at no cost to their families.
The meals are provided by the Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program that made meals available to schools in high-poverty areas and the cost was reimbursed by the school district, said Amy Kimberling, food services director at the Clarkston School District. However, the Clarkston School District’s use of the program is a longer story that took more work.
Last spring, the Washington Legislature mandated that any school with an identified student percentage of more than 40% would have to use the federal provision program. “Identified students” are those already certified for free meals through the school, according to the Community Eligibility Provision website. And instead of the cost of the program being reimbursed by the school, it would be covered by the state.
For the Clarkston School District, that meant half their schools would receive the program and the other half wouldn’t. “For our parents to tell them half the schools are free and the other half are not free wouldn’t be fair and it would be a logistical nightmare,” Kimberling said, because the district would be running two different programs for various schools.
Kimberling said the district found a way to use all the schools together for the average percentage, rather than each school’s percentage individually — a process that took many months and “a lot of leg work.”
The result of all that work is that through the 2025-26 school year, students will receive breakfast and lunch at no cost, relieving potential financial burdens and stress for their families. Without the funding, if a student has breakfast and lunch at a school for 180 days, the total cost would come to to almost $1,000 for one student for one school year.
The funding also comes at a time when many families are feeling the effects of a rising cost of inflation, particularly with food costs. “To take the burden off them is something we were really excited to do,” Kimberling said. “We were beyond excited to do that for our families.”
Meals were also given to students at no cost during the COVID-19 pandemic when many families were facing job insecurity and financial uncertainty. “I think it really alleviates that burden for families,” Kimberling said, of being able to provide meals for children at school.
Although some students may have qualified for free and reduced lunch in the past, this program is for all students. There is no documentation or paperwork needed, “they just come eat,” Kimberling said. That also takes away the stigma some children feel by participating in the free and reduced lunch program.
“During the school day, we have kids here so we feed them, give them good nutrition to help them learn,” Kimberling said. “Having a full belly will help them take their mind off that worry.”