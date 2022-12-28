The Clarkston City Council approved the 2023 budget, garbage and sewer rate increases, a possible contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District and raises for the department heads during a busy year-end meeting.
In addition, a planned development at 1246 Chestnut St. got the green light Monday night. The plan calls for 44 apartments on property previously occupied by Fuchs Flower and Garden Center, said architect Larry Kom.
Sewer rates will go up by 14.5% in 2023 and sanitation rates are slated to increase by 7%.
Clerk Steve Austin said sewer rates went up 15% in 2020 and 5% for the past two years. Since 2011, the average yearly increase amounts to roughly 9%. In her annual letter to the community, Mayor Monika Lawrence said a thorough examination of the city’s sewer lines made it apparent that repairs and replacing the underground sewer system are critical.
“This is a costly endeavor,” Lawrence said. “We are dedicating $1.5 million of our (American Rescue Plan Act) money to replace sewer lines within the city limits.”
Councilor Skate Pierce said the city is 50 years behind on some of these pipes, and the 14.5% bump puts it in position to move ahead with improvements.
Councilor John Murray asked whether the increase considers the ARPA funding and savings if the PUD takes over the wastewater system. Pierce said without the increase, the city would have to take out loans to finance the project.
The vote was 6-1, with Murray casting the lone vote against the sewer rate hike. The sanitation fee increase was unanimously approved.
A management agreement with the PUD to operate and manage the wastewater treatment plant got the unanimous thumbs-up, and will now go before the PUD commissioners for consideration at the district’s regular meeting today. The city is also discussing a possible outside contract for sanitation services.
In other city business:
The base salaries of the fire chief, police chief, city clerk and public works director will increase from $106,440 to $115,440, which is more than an 8% boost. The police commander’s salary is rising from $103,020 per year to $110,220.