The Clarkston City Council approved the 2023 budget, garbage and sewer rate increases, a possible contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District and raises for the department heads during a busy year-end meeting.

In addition, a planned development at 1246 Chestnut St. got the green light Monday night. The plan calls for 44 apartments on property previously occupied by Fuchs Flower and Garden Center, said architect Larry Kom.

