Clarkston fire

Crews knocked down a fire at 1328 Boston St. in Clarkston on Thursday morning. The older manufactured home was heavily damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. All of the occupants made it outside safely. Firefighters from the cities of Clarkston and Asotin responded, along with the county fire district.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Crews knocked down a fire at 1328 Boston St. in Clarkston on Thursday morning. The older manufactured home was heavily damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin. All of the occupants made it outside safely. Firefighters from the cities of Clarkston and Asotin responded, along with the county fire district.

Tags

Recommended for you