The Clarkston FFA chapter will hold its annual “Stock the Trailer and Foster Care Toy Drive” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 306 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Students will collect nonperishable food items and personal care items that will be donated to the Asotin County Food Bank. They’ll also collect Christmas gifts for local foster care children 17 and younger that will be donated to Homes of Hope.
“We encourage you to stop by Walmart on Saturday to help FFA achieve their goal of filling a 12-foot livestock trailer with items to assist families in need,” a news release said. “Let’s help ensure that families in our community have the basics going into the holiday season and that all children have a gift to open Christmas Day.”