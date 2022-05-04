The Clarkston Farmers Market is returning June 2 on a new day of the week.
The market will be open from 5-8 p.m. Thursday evenings at Beachview Park through Sept. 15, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
About 25 vendors will be in attendance at the opening, with more on tap as the growing season ramps up.
The market plans to offer musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as food trucks. Organizers are seeking musicians, food truck vendors and farmers to participate, along with businesses that would like to sponsor entertainment or children’s activities. Anyone who is interested can contact the market via email at clarkstonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The Clarkston Farmers Market accepts credit and debit cards and SNAP transactions. Some vendors also accept WIC and senior nutrition program checks for purchases of fresh produce and honey for seniors.